Refreshing Wednesday, isolated t-showers still possible

High pressure is sinking in overhead and this will make for a gorgeous day in Siouxland with much lower humidity and lots of sunshine. A few isolated thundershowers are possible though into the early afternoon as boundary gets closer. Highs top out near 80° today which will be just a touch below average for this time of year. Enjoy this feel in the air too because it'll be short lived as more heat is on the move as well as more storm chances. A ridge begins to build into the center part of the country making for a hot next few days and a lot more muggy. S/SE winds begin to kick in later on today with more breezy conditions Thursday. A warm front lifts in tonight and that will bring a chance for thunderstorms with a few lingering t-showers possible on our Thursday morning.

A thundershower or two is possible Thursday night into Friday morning as well but chances are minimal. Temps surge back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday with mid to upper 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Heat Index values will be a factor will all of the humidity so remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. A cold front moves in Monday bringing with it the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms along with much cooler temps. Highs look to cool back down toward seasonable levels Monday into the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer