Ice Cream Days kicks off in Le Mars

A long-standing tradition for the city of Le Mars is back in town once again this weekend.



The Ice Cream Days celebration begins Wednesday.



Events over the four days include long-time favorites like Art in the Park, a 3 on 3 basketball tournament and a municipal band concert.



Many of these also include free ice cream.



One big new feature is the introduction of Ice Cream Bash to close out Saturday night.



"A concert this year out at the fairgrounds. Country music artist Joe Nichols will be performing. He's our headlining event so come and check that out, it will be a great way to end a wonderful week of Ice Cream Days." said Teresa Petty, Le Mars Chamber of Commerce.



Also different this year is the route of the Saturday morning parade.



The starting spot was shifted from the fairgrounds to high school due to construction work on Central Avenue.



Ice Cream Days goes through Saturday night and there are events that appeal to all ages.



You can find more information on the Ice Cream Days web site.