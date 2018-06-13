Explorers clip Kansas City for 20th win

The Sioux City Explorers endured a five-run ninth inning rally from the Kansas City T-Bones on Wednesday afternoon to beat their division rivals 9-8. Sioux City picks up their 20th win of the season in just their 26th game.

Sioux City trailed 2-0 but responded by scoring five times in the third inning, with the first five men reaching. Dylan Kelly, David Kerian and Luis Durango all singled to load the bases for Sioux City with no one out. Michael Lang singled to drive home Kelly, and Nate Samson singled to drive in two runs bringing his league leading total up to 31 RBI’s. Jay Baum hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Lang. As Lang crossed the plate the throw home hit him and rolled to the backstop. Samson took advantage of the play and scored from third on the error on the right fielder, making it 5-2.

Sioux City tacked on a run in the fifth when Samson singled and was driven home by a two out double by Baum, to give Sioux City a 6-3 lead.

X’s starter James Dykstra (5-0) picked up the win. Dykstra pitched six innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out and walking three. Dykstra now leads the American Association in wins.

The Explorers would score three times in the eighth with four extra base hits. Jose Sermo ended a 0-19 skid by doubling down the left field line but was then picked off of second base. Baum tripled off the left field wall and scored on a Daniel Jackson double. Kelly then homered with two outs in the inning, going opposite field over the left field wall for his first of the year and picking up his third hit of the day. The homer made it 9-3 after eight innings.

The X’s have now tied the 2015 team for the quickest to 20 wins in a season in franchise history and are the first team in the American Association to that mark.

The X’s and T-Bones will finish their four game series on Thursday at 7:05 with a matchup of two former big league pitchers, Taylor Jordan vs. Scott Carroll.