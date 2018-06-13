Explorers clip Kansas City for 20th win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Explorers clip Kansas City for 20th win

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The X's beat Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon, 9-8. The X's beat Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon, 9-8.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Explorers endured a five-run ninth inning rally from the Kansas City T-Bones on Wednesday afternoon to beat their division rivals 9-8. Sioux City picks up their 20th win of the season in just their 26th game. 

Sioux City trailed 2-0 but responded by scoring five times in the third inning, with the first five men reaching. Dylan Kelly, David Kerian and Luis Durango all singled to load the bases for Sioux City with no one out. Michael Lang singled to drive home Kelly, and Nate Samson singled to drive in two runs bringing his league leading total up to 31 RBI’s. Jay Baum hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Lang. As Lang crossed the plate the throw home hit him and rolled to the backstop. Samson took advantage of the play and scored from third on the error on the right fielder, making it 5-2. 

Sioux City tacked on a run in the fifth when Samson singled and was driven home by a two out double by Baum, to give Sioux City a 6-3 lead.

X’s starter James Dykstra (5-0) picked up the win. Dykstra pitched six innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out and walking three. Dykstra now leads the American Association in wins. 

The Explorers would score three times in the eighth with four extra base hits. Jose Sermo ended a 0-19 skid by doubling down the left field line but was then picked off of second base. Baum tripled off the left field wall and scored on a Daniel Jackson double. Kelly then homered with two outs in the inning, going opposite field over the left field wall for his first of the year and picking up his third hit of the day. The homer made it 9-3 after eight innings.

The X’s have now tied the 2015 team for the quickest to 20 wins in a season in franchise history and are the first team in the American Association to that mark. 

The X’s and T-Bones will finish their four game series on Thursday at 7:05 with a matchup of two former big league pitchers, Taylor Jordan vs. Scott Carroll.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • AP source: Cowboys make Zack Martin NFL's highest-paid guard

    AP source: Cowboys make Zack Martin NFL's highest-paid guard

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:37:27 GMT
    (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass behind offensive guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) during NFL football minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Frisco, Texas.(Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass behind offensive guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) during NFL football minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Frisco, Texas.
    A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin have agreed to terms on an $84 million, six-year contract extension that will make the two-time All-Pro the highest-paid guard in...More >>
    A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin have agreed to terms on an $84 million, six-year contract extension that will make the two-time All-Pro the highest-paid guard in the NFL.More >>

  • US Open hopes ultimate test doesn't feature trick questions

    US Open hopes ultimate test doesn't feature trick questions

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:31:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Justin Thomas hits off the eighth fairway during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Justin Thomas hits off the eighth fairway during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
    US Open wants to be the ultimate test for a mix of great players and great story lines.More >>
    US Open wants to be the ultimate test for a mix of great players and great story lines.More >>

  • NCAA eases rules on athlete transfers

    NCAA eases rules on athlete transfers

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:31:44 GMT
    College athletes will no longer need permission from their coach or school to transfer and receive financial aid from another school.More >>
    College athletes will no longer need permission from their coach or school to transfer and receive financial aid from another school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.