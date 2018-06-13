Thunderstorms possible into Wednesday night

Lower humidity levels made for a very nice day across Siouxland with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Clouds were increasing throughout the day and some of us even started to get in on some sprinkles and light rain showers by the afternoon.

Chances of thunderstorms will be continuing into tonight as a warm front works its way into the region and a few lingering showers may be with us early on Thursday, especially in eastern Siouxland.

That warm front is going to live up to its name because both temperatures and dew points will be on the rise on Thursday with highs topping out near 90 degrees.

It gets even warmer than that, though, with highs in the mid 90s expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with mostly dry conditions during that time.

That heat should back off a little bit early next week with highs on Monday going back into the low 80s and we'll stay about the same on Tuesday as well.

We could see a slight chance of a few showers by Tuesday.