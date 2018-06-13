Wells Blue Bunny announces major renovations to ice cream parlor

Wells Blue Bunny moved to their downtown building in 2011.



Since that time they have been one of the main attractions.



"It's been a great parlor. We've loved everything that we've done here. We think that we can do more with it." said Adam Baumgartner, Wells Vice President of Retail Sales.



Wednesday the company unveiled plans for major renovations to the parlor.



The remodel includes the installation of a new meeting room, interactive exhibits, rooftop seating and a more open indoor area.



"Obviously we have a draw with ice cream. Now we want to create the entire experience: a bit education, a bit entertainment, all for a one-of-a-kind experience that you just can't find anywhere else." said Baumgartner.



The renovations will require the parlor to temporarily close from October 1st through the middle of November and again in the spring of 2019.



The monetary cost is still being determined but the company says the end result will be worth whatever it is.



"At the end of the day it's about the commitment to the community and what it takes to continue to stay relevant, stay contemporary and drive growth. We think and truly believe it is possible to bring in over half a million people a year." said Baumgartner.



The company is hoping to have the upgrades complete by the time Ice Cream Days starts next year.



"Next year is Le Mars's 150th sesquicentennial so all of that will be coming together for a really amazing experience." said Baumgartner.