King retweets anti-immigration post from British political activist

Western Iowa congressman Steve King has taken to Twitter to retweet an anti-immigration post from a British political activist, who has praised Adolf Hitler in the past.

Mark Collett tweeted a screenshot of a story from Breitbart with the headline "Vast majority of under-35 Italians now oppose mass migration." Collett's tweet also included the following comment, "65% of Italians under the age of 35 now oppose mass immigration. Europe is waking up."

In Congressman King's retweet, which came early Tuesday morning, included his own comment, "Europe is waking up... will America... in time?"

The tweet has not been deleted.