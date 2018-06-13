Speech therapist charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old patient

A Sioux City speech therapist faces several charges for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Police say 35-year-old Jacob Leslie Rose was a speech therapist at "LifeScape Ablekids". During an appointment with the victim, a criminal complaint says Rose exposed himself to the girl, and tried to force himself on her.

Rose was arrested Wednesday, and is charged with sexual exploitation by counselor or therapist, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, as well as, lascivious conduct with a minor.

The CEO of LifeScape Ablekids says Rose is no longer employed at the Sioux City agency.

Local police have begin an investigation, and CEO Anne Rieck McFarland said LifeScape Ablekids is "cooperating fully" with them.

McFarland released a statement to KTIV, which says, in part, "...the safety and security of the children we support will continue to be our utmost concern... our long established, people focused policies and procedures, guide us each day as we provide compassionate care to the people we are fortunate to serve."