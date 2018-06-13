Local hospital adds more "sparkle" to their pediatric unit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local hospital adds more "sparkle" to their pediatric unit

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
A room at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's pediatric unity, just got some "sparkly" renovations.

CMN dedicated its newest pediatric theme room Wednesday, thanks to the generosity of Greenberg's Jewelers.  

The room is created to empower young girls to find their sparkle from within.

It incorporates shine and brightness all throughout the room with the message to "Never Let Anyone Dull Your Sparkle."

The goal for this project, is to help reduce the fear and stress of a hospitalization for kids.  

"Go in the room, and just feel like, 'this is the best bedroom ever," said Elise Greenberg, Greenberg's Jewelers. "And feel just overjoyed by that, and maybe forget a little bit about the fact that they're in the hospital."

Now, the hospital has seven themed rooms in their pediatric unit.

