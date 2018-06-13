Storm Lake, IA man killed after train hits ag sprayer

Authorities say a Storm Lake, Iowa, man has died after the agricultural sprayer he was driving was hit by a train at a rural northwest Iowa railroad crossing.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, killing 33-year-old Kyle Drey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buena Vista County Sheriff Kory Elston says the crash happened about four miles northwest of Newell.

A preliminary investigation showed that Drey had been driving east in the sprayer, and had turned north to cross the railroad tracks on 170th Avenue, when he was struck by the eastbound CN Railroad train.

The sprayer rolled into the ditch, and Drey was ejected.