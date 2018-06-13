Bandits to open playoffs against Quad City

The Bandits split their two games with Quad City in the regular season.

You want to be playing your best football at the end of a season, and the Bandits are doing that. Sioux City goes into their playoff game against Quad City on Saturday, with five straight wins and the number-two seed.

The Bandits split their two games with Quad City in the regular season, winning by 10 at home and losing by five on the road.

Over their 12 games this season, Sioux City averaged 57 points per game while giving up just 41 points a contest. The Bandits scored over 70 points in each of their last four games, while Quad City only did that once all season.

"They've got a good coaching staff. They've got a good offense and a pretty solid defense," said Bandits quarterback Liam Nadler. "So I think it will be just who makes less mistakes on both sides of the ball. It's going to be two quality football teams, two quality football programs going head to head."

"The defense's main goal the next three games on, is to hunt," said Bandits defensive back C.J. Jones. "We're going out there, we're killing our food, we're not playing with our food. We're seasoning it, we're cooking it and we're eating it. We're hunting."

Kickoff is at 7:05 on Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.