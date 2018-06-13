Local car dealer continues to give back to Cancer Center

A local car dealership has teamed up with the June E. Nylen Cancer Center to offer cancer patients some encouragement.

Subaru has partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to provide some comfort to those battling these diseases.

Jensen Imports, the local Subaru dealer, has setup a display, and is asking people to stop by and fill out a card with some encouraging words.

These cards will be given to patients at the Cancer Center in the hope of boosting their spirits during treatment.

Blankets for patients, and art kits for kids, will also be donated to the Cancer Center.

"Having notes, and cards, and little gifts just helps them feel so encouraged and inspired. And so that's a lot of it too, is just to feel cared for." said Tracy Feathers, June E. Nylen Dir. of Marketing

"We're able to provide blankets, arts & crafts kits, and messages of hope to the patients. And again, we're hoping we can help provide a little bit of warmth." said Troy Fuller, Jensen Subaru Sales Manager

About 100 blankets, and several dozen art kits, were donated Wednesday.

Everyone that fills out a support card can take a free tote with them to show their support for the cause.