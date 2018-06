Another protest is expected in Washington Thursday as immigrants and lawmakers rally against separating families who cross the border illegally.

"Children, babies, are being ripped away from their mothers' arms, and if that's not psychological torture, I don't know what is," says New York Congressman Joe Crowley.

Congress could change the law that makes it, possibly next week.

To avoid a forced vote, Republicans have agreed to address two immigration issues, including family separation.

"We can come together on the fact that families need to be unified," North Carolina's Rep. Mark Meadows says.

The deal comes as the public is getting a first inside look at one of 100 centers housing children and teenagers, an old Walmart with more than 1,400 children inside.

