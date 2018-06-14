Using sunscreen is important, but are you applying it correctly?

Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital Dr. Shannan McCann teaches patients that applying sunscreen can be fun by making it a game, like "Simon Says."

She also warns that many people aren't using enough.

"On average, the majority of people only apply 25-50% of the needed amount of sunscreen to get that sun protective factor, so it's important to make sure you apply enough," McCann says.

Sunscreens in aerosol cans typically get less approval than creams, but McCann says it's better to use them than fight about it.

