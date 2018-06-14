Using sunscreen is important, but are you applying it correctly?  

Sunscreens in aerosol cans typically get less approval than creams.More >>
Sunscreens in aerosol cans typically get less approval than creams.More >>
According to the American Society of Addiction Medicinei, opioid use in pregnancy has escalated dramatically in recent years, rising right along side the general population opioid epidemic.More >>
According to the American Society of Addiction Medicinei, opioid use in pregnancy has escalated dramatically in recent years, rising right along side the general population opioid epidemic.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added the state of Iowa was added to the list of states where recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products were sold.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added the state of Iowa was added to the list of states where recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products were sold.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control reports a nearly 30-percent rise in suicides since 1999.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control reports a nearly 30-percent rise in suicides since 1999.More >>
A new Swedish study found work stress was linked to a 48% higher risk of atrial fibrillation.More >>
A new Swedish study found work stress was linked to a 48% higher risk of atrial fibrillation.More >>
Researchers tracked over 15-thousand adults diagnosed with cancer before they were 21.More >>
Researchers tracked over 15-thousand adults diagnosed with cancer before they were 21.More >>
Those who frequently abuse heroin were most likely to misuse multiple drugs.More >>
Those who frequently abuse heroin were most likely to misuse multiple drugs.More >>
Researchers in France tracked 150 cancer patients who were under hypnosis during their operations.More >>
Researchers in France tracked 150 cancer patients who were under hypnosis during their operations.More >>
The vessel for morsels serves food for free to anyone age 18 or under.More >>
The vessel for morsels serves food for free to anyone age 18 or under.More >>
According to the CDC every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It's the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. On Healthbeat 4 the warning signs you need to know to prevent from having a stroke.
According to the CDC every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It's the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. On Healthbeat 4 the warning signs you need to know to prevent from having a stroke.
Six members of Riverside Lutheran and New Hope Church traveled from the U.S. to Guatemala expecting a "typical" mission trip. Plans changed on their first day there. The eruption of the Fuego volcano devastated unsuspecting communities.More >>
Six members of Riverside Lutheran and New Hope Church traveled from the U.S. to Guatemala expecting a "typical" mission trip. Plans changed on their first day there. The eruption of the Fuego volcano devastated unsuspecting communities.More >>