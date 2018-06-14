Hot and humid day for Siouxland

A warm front is tracking through the region and this will bring with it isolated thunderstorms through the early morning hours.



A few strong ones are possible so continue to stay alert. The primary concerns would be gusty winds and some large hail.



The heat returns today as well due to the boundary with temps surging back into the upper 80s and lower 90s along with lots of humidity.



Winds will be breezy as the front pushes northeastward which will continue to pull in warm, moist air.



Even hotter conditions arrive Friday into the weekend with highs surging up into the upper 90s. Heat Index values may climb above 100° so make sure you're staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer