Powerful storms ripped through a community in northeastern Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Debris littered the road-way as emergency crews descended on a strip mall in the business district.

A strip mall with several stores also sustained significant damage.

The storm also tossed vehicles around a parking lot.

Power lines are down as crews went to secure dangerous areas and look for victims.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage Thursday to determine if a tornado touched down.

There are no reports of injuries.