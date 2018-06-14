Farmers, ethanol producers rally during Pruitt visit to South Dakota

Farmers and ethanol producers rallied in Sioux Falls, accusing the head of the Environmental Protection Agency of undermining the industry while the EPA administrator was 150 miles away talking to sorghum growers in the Reliance area

Farmers and ethanol producers rallied in Sioux Falls, accusing the head of the Environmental Protection Agency of undermining the industry while the EPA administrator was 150 miles away talking to sorghum growers in the Reliance area.

Houghton area farmer Troy Knecht led off the rally Wednesday by telling EPA chief Scott Pruitt to uphold the renewable fuel standard and President Donald Trump's promises to allow E-15 gasoline blends year round. Corn and ethanol are key to South Dakota's economy.

The Argus Leader says farmers and producers have criticized Pruitt for granting waivers to oil producers, allowing them to ignore ethanol blending rules. The renewable fuel standards have been essential to ethanol production.

Pruitt visited Schindler Family Farms and talked with sorghum growers about creating a fuel credit similar to the corn program.