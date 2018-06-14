Farmers, ethanol producers rally during Pruitt visit to South Da - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Farmers, ethanol producers rally during Pruitt visit to South Dakota

Posted:
Farmers and ethanol producers rallied in Sioux Falls, accusing the head of the Environmental Protection Agency of undermining the industry while the EPA administrator was 150 miles away talking to sorghum growers in the Reliance area Farmers and ethanol producers rallied in Sioux Falls, accusing the head of the Environmental Protection Agency of undermining the industry while the EPA administrator was 150 miles away talking to sorghum growers in the Reliance area
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Farmers and ethanol producers rallied in Sioux Falls, accusing the head of the Environmental Protection Agency of undermining the industry while the EPA administrator was 150 miles away talking to sorghum growers in the Reliance area.

Houghton area farmer Troy Knecht led off the rally Wednesday by telling EPA chief Scott Pruitt to uphold the renewable fuel standard and President Donald Trump's promises to allow E-15 gasoline blends year round. Corn and ethanol are key to South Dakota's economy.

The Argus Leader says farmers and producers have criticized Pruitt for granting waivers to oil producers, allowing them to ignore ethanol blending rules. The renewable fuel standards have been essential to ethanol production.

Pruitt visited Schindler Family Farms and talked with sorghum growers about creating a fuel credit similar to the corn program.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.