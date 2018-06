Photo Courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO - Photo is in a field just east of Hartley. Highway 18 is in the foreground.

Intense thunderstorms early Thursday morning dumped flooding rains on portions of the region. Flash flood warnings were issued for portions of Osceola, O'Brien, Lyon, Clay, and Buena Vista Counties.

In O'Brien County, anywhere from 6 to 6.5 inches of rain was reported in the Hartley area. Extensive flooding was reported in some low lying areas. Water was flowing over Highway 18 east of Hartley.

Little in the way of severe weather was reported with the activity.

The Iowa Great Lakes escaped the heavy rainfall, with only .35" at the KUOO studios. Some of that fell in shower activity Wednesday evening.

(Photo is in a field just east of Hartley. Highway 18 is in the foreground.)