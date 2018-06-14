New Iowa high school girls softball rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa high school girls softball rankings released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
2018 Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

1 Lansing, Kee 15-2

2 Collins-Maxwell 16-0

3 Clarksville 11-3

4 Akron-Westfield 13-2

5 AGWSR 14-3

6 North Union 12-3

7 Sigourney 12-3

8 Mason City Newman 15-4

9 Lisbon 16-4

10 Martensdale-St. Mary 12-6

11 West Monona 15-4

12 Westwood 12-6

13 Newell-Fonda 14-6

14 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 13-5

15 Calamus-Wheatland 11-4

Dropped Out: Woodbury Central (13), Grand View Christian (14), Murray (15)

Class 2A

1 Durant 17-2

2 IKM-Manning 12-1

3 Des Moines Christian 10-3

4 Alta-Aurelia 13-0

5 Louisa-Muscatine 18-3

6 Central Springs 13-2

7 Iowa City Regina 11-7

8 Treynor 11-2

9 Logan-Magnolia 14-3

10 West Sioux 15-5

11 North Linn 19-3

12 Van Meter 15-4

13 East Marshall 13-4

14 Jesup 14-7

15 BCLUW 10-5

Dropped Out: Earlham (15)

Class 3A

1 Davenport Assumption 18-3

2 Albia 18-1

3 Columbus Catholic 13-1

4 Humboldt 15-1

5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19-3

6 North Polk 9-4

7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 16-1

8 Atlantic 13-3

9 Roland-Story 13-2

10 Solon 12-5

11 Camanche 14-4

12 West Liberty 12-5

13 Crestwood 10-7

14 Spirit Lake 19-3

15 New Hampton 12-5

Dropped Out:  Benton (13), Cherokee (14)

Class 4A

1 Charles City 19-1

2 Independence 17-2

3 Carlisle 15-4

4 ADM 20-2

5 Winterset 15-5

6 Oskaloosa 13-4

7 Denison-Schleswig 14-2

8 North Scott 15-7

9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-9

10 Western Dubuque 12-3

11 Norwalk 10-5

12 Lewis Central 13-7

13 Newton 11-3

14 Ballard 11-6

15 Glenwood 11-1

Dropped Out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11)

Class 5A

1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-2

2 Pleasant Valley 16-5

3 Dubuque Hempstead 18-4

4 Indianola 16-2

5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19-4

6 West Des Moines Valley 11-7

7 Waukee 10-5

8 Dowling Catholic 9-5

9 Johnston 11-6

10 Fort Dodge 16-4

11 Ankeny 12-4

12 Southeast Polk 13-3

13 Urbandale 9-4

14 Burlington 22-3

15 Iowa City High 12-7

Dropped Out: Muscatine (15) 

