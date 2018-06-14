New Iowa high school girls softball rankings released

See the new Iowa high school girls softball rankings.
2018 Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
1 Lansing, Kee 15-2
2 Collins-Maxwell 16-0
3 Clarksville 11-3
4 Akron-Westfield 13-2
5 AGWSR 14-3
6 North Union 12-3
7 Sigourney 12-3
8 Mason City Newman 15-4
9 Lisbon 16-4
10 Martensdale-St. Mary 12-6
11 West Monona 15-4
12 Westwood 12-6
13 Newell-Fonda 14-6
14 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 13-5
15 Calamus-Wheatland 11-4
Dropped Out: Woodbury Central (13), Grand View Christian (14), Murray (15)
Class 2A
1 Durant 17-2
2 IKM-Manning 12-1
3 Des Moines Christian 10-3
4 Alta-Aurelia 13-0
5 Louisa-Muscatine 18-3
6 Central Springs 13-2
7 Iowa City Regina 11-7
8 Treynor 11-2
9 Logan-Magnolia 14-3
10 West Sioux 15-5
11 North Linn 19-3
12 Van Meter 15-4
13 East Marshall 13-4
14 Jesup 14-7
15 BCLUW 10-5
Dropped Out: Earlham (15)
Class 3A
1 Davenport Assumption 18-3
2 Albia 18-1
3 Columbus Catholic 13-1
4 Humboldt 15-1
5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19-3
6 North Polk 9-4
7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 16-1
8 Atlantic 13-3
9 Roland-Story 13-2
10 Solon 12-5
11 Camanche 14-4
12 West Liberty 12-5
13 Crestwood 10-7
14 Spirit Lake 19-3
15 New Hampton 12-5
Dropped Out: Benton (13), Cherokee (14)
Class 4A
1 Charles City 19-1
2 Independence 17-2
3 Carlisle 15-4
4 ADM 20-2
5 Winterset 15-5
6 Oskaloosa 13-4
7 Denison-Schleswig 14-2
8 North Scott 15-7
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-9
10 Western Dubuque 12-3
11 Norwalk 10-5
12 Lewis Central 13-7
13 Newton 11-3
14 Ballard 11-6
15 Glenwood 11-1
Dropped Out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11)
Class 5A
1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-2
2 Pleasant Valley 16-5
3 Dubuque Hempstead 18-4
4 Indianola 16-2
5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19-4
6 West Des Moines Valley 11-7
7 Waukee 10-5
8 Dowling Catholic 9-5
9 Johnston 11-6
10 Fort Dodge 16-4
11 Ankeny 12-4
12 Southeast Polk 13-3
13 Urbandale 9-4
14 Burlington 22-3
15 Iowa City High 12-7
Dropped Out: Muscatine (15)