New Iowa high school girls softball rankings released

Substitute Denis Cheryshev scores two goals to lead host Russia over Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June...

Putin and Russia get their 1st win at the World Cup

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.

Gleyber Torres hit another three-run homer and Domingo German struck out a career-high 10 for his first major league win as the New York Yankees edged the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

US Open begins on century-old Shinnecock Hills with slightly wider fairways and shaved edges around greens giving it new look.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Luis Gagne's caddie turns to catch a ball as he walks through the fescue during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

Johnson shares lead in a US Open that plays like one

LEADING OFF: Rockies' Story returns home to Texas, Cubs-Cards features two of NL's best on the mound.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp, left, slides into third base past Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story to advance on a ground out by Scott Kingery during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in ...

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria has a broken left hand after being hit by a pitch.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, left, watches his RBI single to score Buster Posey during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Miami. The Marlins won 5-4. At right i...

Giants 3B Longoria has broken hand after being hit by pitch

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Tiger Woods misses a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

As Tiger Woods stood in the middle of the first fairway the last thing on his mind was a 7. That number was the first thing on his scorecard in the U.S. Open. More >>