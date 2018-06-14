SHERIFF: Cushing, IA man arrested after leading authorities on pursuit through two counties

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday around 6:50 p.m. a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Plymouth Street East and 5th Avenue in Le Mars.

The vehicle's driver, 23-year-old Alexander Summers of Cushing, Iowa immediately fled and continued to flee through the southeast part of Le Mars.

The Le Mars police department joined in the pursuit as it left the city limits heading south on 7th Avenue SE/K49.

The sheriff's office said Summers continued south on K49 at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Summers then entered Woodbury County and went west on D12.

Woodbury County deputies deployed stop sticks and the vehicle Summers was driving stopped near the intersection of D12 and Floyd Boulevard in Woodbury County.

Summers then fled the vehicle on foot and after a short chase, he was taken into custody by a Woodbury County deputy and his K9 partner.

Summers is being held on various charges in Woodbury County Jail and he will also be charged in Plymouth County for aggravated eluding and driving while license suspended along with a long list of traffic charges.

A female passenger was detained at the scene but was released without charges.

Plymouth County was assisted by the Le Mars Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa DOT Enforcement.