Thursday, a court order was signed allowing Dordt College to be relieved of having to follow certain parts of the Affordable Healthcare Act.

A federal judge ruled, on Tuesday, the college would no longer have to provide insurance coverage for certain items.

The coverage previously would have allowed employees access to things like abortion-inducing drugs.

A spokesperson from Dordt College says that goes against the beliefs of the school.

It's a long-awaited victory for the school, which first filed a lawsuit back in 2013.

"Our faith governs all spheres of life including healthcare and we want to provide our employees with comprehensive health care but, within the bounds of what we understand as biblical principles and ethics," says Howard Wilson, VP and Chief Administrative Officer at Dordt College.

Wilson says the school feels very encouraged that the decision has been permanently made.