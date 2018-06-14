Col. George "Bud" Day posthumously advanced to brigadier general

A Siouxland-native, who was one of the most highly decorated service members in U.S. military history, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

Last week, the Air Force honored Colonel George "Bud" Day during an event at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

Day was a Marine during World War II, and an Air Force fighter pilot in Korea and Vietnam. Among the 70 decorations for his service was the Medal of Honor, which he was awarded following his release from captivity in Vietnam.

Day's fighter was shot down over Vietnam in 1968. He was captured, and spent five-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war alongside fellow POW Senator John McCain. McCain credits Day with saving his life. Day was released in 1973.

Day retired from the military in 1977, and went on to practice law in Florida.

He passed away on July 27th, 2013 at his Florida home.

It was McCain who introduced Day's posthumous advancement, which was directed by the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.