Spirit Lake Airport future is uncertain

The future of the Spirit Lake Airport, located in the city of Okoboji, could hinge on some trees.

Bruce Smith represents the city of Okoboji on the Dickinson County Airport Authority.

He informed the Okoboji City Council this week of an inspection last fall of the runway by the Aeronautics division of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

He says it was determined 11 trees south of the airport have grown into the flight path and either need to be removed or topped.

While most of the trees are in Spier Park, which the city owns, one is on private property.

He told the council future funding for the airport could be in jeopardy, and even worse, it could effectively be shut down if the trees aren't dealt with.

The council directed city staff to get bids on topping the trees that are on city property, and directed the Airport Authority to visit with the private property owner.

The city's representative on the Airport Authority told the city council a grant is available that would likely cover up to 85 percent of the cost, with the Airport Authority covering the remainder.