Heat Advisory goes into effect Friday

Scattered storms that developed in northwest Iowa during the night brought as much as 6.50" of rain to Hartley, IA with a pretty big area of 3 to 5 inch amounts.

As that rain moved to the east, a strong south wind took over and that is starting to bring heat and humidity back to the region.

Western Siouxland got into the 90s today and the rest of us will be doing that from Friday through Sunday.

In fact, a combination of the heat and humidity will leave much of Siouxland feeling like it's over 100 degrees and for that reason a Heat Advisory has been issued for the central and eastern sections of the KTIV viewing area from 1 pm Friday until 7 pm Sunday.

Most of that time will be dry although a few isolated storms could develop Friday night, especially in northern Siouxland.

A front is going to bring in cooler weather for the workweek next week and that will lead to chances of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

Monday's highs will be in the low 80s with those kinds of temperatures sticking around into the middle of next week.