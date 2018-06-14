Northwest Iowa rainfall totals

Siouxland Rainfall
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Thunderstorms formed across northwest Iowa after midnight Wednesday night and the rainfall became intense.
Then the storms trained over the same areas creating a widespread area of 3 to 6 inches of rain.
Here are some of the rainfall totals we received:
1 NE Hartley – 6.50”
Sanborn – 5.90”
Hartley - 5.00”
Webb – 5.00”
Sibley – 5.00”
Sioux Rapids – 4.80”
Gillett Grove – 4.10”
Pocahontas – 3.30”
Royal – 2.61”
Sutherland – 1.40”
Spencer – 1.37”
Sheldon – 1.17”
Emmetsburg - .90”
Aurelia - .25”
Ida Grove - .20”
Estherville - .05”