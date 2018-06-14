Dog dies after Sioux City garage fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dog dies after Sioux City garage fire

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

 Crews battled the near-90 degree heat Thursday evening, after a garage in Sioux City burst into flames. 

Officials say that around 6-30 tonight, Sioux City Fire Rescue received a call of a structure on fire at the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they realized the fire was coming from behind the home, from the garage. 

Officials say the main body of the fire is contained to the garage, that is attached to the back of the house.

The garage did have a couple of cars in it.

"There was one person home at the time, he was working on the car from my understanding," said Dan Cougill, Assistant Fire Chief, Sioux City Fire Rescue. "So we're trying to piece that together."

While no one was injured from the fire, 2 dogs were affected by the flames.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was able to save one, but the other died from the blaze.

The cause of the fire, is under investigation.
 

