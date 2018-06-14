Wayne State tabs Pollari as new women's basketball coach - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wayne State tabs Pollari as new women's basketball coach

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Brent Pollari is Wayne State's new women's basketball coach.
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) -

Wayne State has hired a new women's basketball coach. Brent Pollari joins the Wildcats after three seasons at Division-III St. Mary's in Minnesota.

Pollari has also coached at Division-II Minnesota State, Division-I North Dakota, and at the high school level. He's got 15 years of coaching experience in total.

Pollari replaces Chris Kielsmeier, who left for the Cleveland State job in April. He takes over a Wildcat program that won 25 games last year.

