168 people become US citizens in Mount Rushmore ceremony

RAPID CITY, SD (AP) -

Nearly 170 people from other countries gathered at Mount Rushmore National Memorial to swear an oath of allegiance to the U.S.

The U.S. District Court of South Dakota held a naturalization ceremony Thursday at the national landmark symbolizing American freedom and the nation's history. Thursday was Flag Day, in honor of June 14, 1777, when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the young nation's flag.

The 168 new citizens sworn in by U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann represent 41 countries, with the most coming from Bhutan and Burma.

