Heat and humidity ramp up for the weekend

**Heat Advisory in effect for much of Siouxland through 7 PM Sunday**

The heat and humidity are back in Siouxland thanks to a warm front that move in yesterday and this is going to keep us much above average through this weekend. A ridge is going to keep the heat and humidity in place with highs rising into the mid 90s through Sunday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the expected feels like temps through 7 PM Sunday due to all of the moisture in the air. Heat Index values could climb toward 105° so make sure you're staying hydrated.

A slight chance of a few thunderstorms arrives by the afternoon into the night as a cold front is just situated to our west. It doesn't move much through the weekend but finally begins to move eastward by Sunday evening into the night bringing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region. These chances continue into Monday along with much cooler air filtering in. Temperatures look to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. An unsettled pattern looks to take shape next week as well due to a stationary front that may set up shop across the Plains. This will bring the storm chances back by Wednesday night with sporadic thunderstorms possible into the day on Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer