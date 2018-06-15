Spirit Ride promotes public awareness of Move Over Laws

The Spirit Ride, honors fallen first responders killed on the roadside, and promotes public awareness of the Move Over Laws.

By moving over, this keeps first responders safe.

The ride is making it's way across the country.

"Starting on the East coast, and going all the way across the country," said Jeff Day, Owner of Meier Towing.

With some precious cargo inside.

"The ceremonial casket that is relayed from one tow company, to the next," said Day.

The casket is painted the symbol of the grab hook swinging across the star- which was first seen on the American Towman Medal in 1989.

It honors fallen first responders and brings public awareness to the Slow Down Move Over Laws.

"100 first responders are killed annually," said Day.

Those first responders, include E-M-S, fire fighters, police, and tow operators.

"Of those 100 killed, 60 of those are tow truck drivers that are killed annually," said Day.

"We've had officers struck working accidents," said Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Mueller. "I've been stuck myself working accident scenes. You understand that when you go to those its a strong risk that you take."

First Responders work to keep each other safe-

"Officers and tow operators very often work together just to keep each other safe," said Mueller.

But say they need the help of drivers to ensure their safety as well.

"As careful as our first responders are, we require, and we desperately need the assistance of the public so that those can stay safe scenes," adds Mueller.

So before you decide the road doesn't need your full attention, keep one thing in mind-

"Someone's family member is taken away because a person is not paying attention as close as they should have been," adds Day. "On this Father's Day Weekend, that is what its about. Its about us going home."

In 2017, the Spirit ceremonial casket was relayed in 140 cities.

By the end of 2018, The Spirit Ride will have relayed in 300 cities, involving processions of 10,000 tow trucks, fire trucks, EMS and police vehicles.