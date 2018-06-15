More heat and humidity in store

**Heat Advisory in effect for much of Siouxland through 7 PM Sunday**

The heat and humidity were turned up again today and there is still more of this kind of weather on the way for the weekend. Highs tomorrow will likely hit the mid 90s with low 90s still expected on Sunday. Combine those temperatures with high humidity levels, and the heat index could reach 100 to 105 degrees which is why a Heat Advisory has been issued for central and eastern Siouxland until 7 pm Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, we could see some thunderstorms beginning to develop and these will last through Sunday evening and Sunday night with a few of these possibly being strong to severe. Some isolated thundershowers will still be possible on Monday as conditions will be much cooler with highs near 80 degrees. The milder weather is going to stick around for much of next week with some more chances of rain by Thursday and Friday.