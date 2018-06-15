Dordt athletic director believes department is in good shape

Dordt College's Defender Gold Club is a booster club for supporters of Dordt athletics, where membership costs as little as $100.



The organization hosted their annual golf tournament Friday in Sioux Center, bringing in coaches, athletes, and the northwest Iowa community.

225 golfers hit the links at the Ridge Golf Club for the 19th installment of this tournament.



The event serves as a fundraiser for the Defender athletics department, which supports 17 men's and women's sports.



Athletic Director Ross Douma says the department is in good shape.

"2017-18 was a strong year for us," said Douma. "We had the women's volleyball team as national runners-up. We had a number of other programs make great strides and become much more competitive at both the GPAC and national level. We really believe, 18-19, we're going to continue to inch even closer to the top in many of those different sports."

The tournament had a morning and afternoon session for the first time.