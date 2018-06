We now know who will occupy the current Eaton Corporation building in Spencer, Iowa.

It was announced Thursday that Syngenta will use the facility for a seed distribution center.

The company says it will result in 24 new jobs coming to Spencer over the next three years.

Syngenta officials say the facility will be managed by Pivot Point.

It was announced, in May, the Eaton facility had been sold to Western Iowa Associates of Fort Wayne, Indiana for $2.55 million.