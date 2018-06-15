Laurel, NE celebrates 125 years

After three years of planning, Laurel, Nebraska, kicked off the celebration of the town's 125th birthday Friday

This town of roughly 1,000 people came together to celebrate Q-125.

The letter "Q" stands for "quasquicentennial", which is Latin for "one-and-a-quarter centennial.

Friday's pool party was followed by a community feed and a beard challenge.

There was also a rendezvous set up so pioneer enthusiasts could show off their buckskinner recreations.

There are a lot of activities to celebrate such an important occasion.

"It's really great because it brings a lot of business into our community and helps out the economic growth in this town. And it just gets people excited to be in a small town," said Melissa Graham, Laurel's Q125 Organizer

Saturday, you can play mud volleyball in the morning, watch bull riding at 7, and dance to the music of "The Dweebs" starting at nine.

On Sunday, the town will wrap things up with a parade.

