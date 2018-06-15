Merrill, IA man charged following Friday night standoff

A Merrill, Iowa, man faces criminal charges after a nearly two-hour standoff with Plymouth County deputies.

It began with a 911 call from 507 Calhoun in Merrill. Dispatchers were told that a father and son were involved in an assault at that residence possibly involving a knife.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, 24-year-old Seth Vires, had barricaded himself inside an upstairs room, and refused to come out.

An Iowa State Patrol negotiator was brought in. Negotiations failed, and the decision was made to bring in the "Combined Emergency Response Team".

The CERT team developed a plan to force their way into the room, and take Vires into custody.

When they made entry, Vires refused to cooperate, and a Plymouth County K-9 was dispatched. Vires was take into custody after being treated for a dog bite at a local hospital.

Vires is charged with 1st-degree harassment, and domestic abuse assault.