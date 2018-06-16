Hubbell chooses farmer, legislator Hart as running mate

Democratic governor nominee Fred Hubbell has chosen eastern Iowa farmer and legislator Rita Hart as his running mate.

Hubbell announced Saturday morning that Hart, a state senator representing Clinton and part of Scott counties, as his pick for lieutenant governor.

Hart is expected to join Hubbell at a Democratic state convention later Saturday.

Hart and her husband, Paul, run a farm near Wheatland, northwest of Davenport.

She also worked for more than 20 years as a teacher in the Calamus-Wheatland and Bennett school districts.

She was elected to the state Senate in 2012 and re-elected in 2014.

Hubbell and Hart will run against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg.

Gregg has been serving as lieutenant governor since Reynolds became governor due to Terry Branstad's appointment as ambassador to China.