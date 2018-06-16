4 years since twin tornadoes killed 2 in Pilger, NE

Saturday marks 4 years since twin tornadoes hit the town of Pilger, and did millions In damage to the community, destroying homes and businesses in the village.

On June 16th, 2014, the lives of Pilger residents, changed forever.

The sheriff at the time, said 45 to 50 homes were destroyed in the village.

Officials say a 5-year-old was killed in Pilger, with another death reported outside the town.

The National Weather Service says the last tornado deaths in the area came 10 years ago.

