Another sizzling day Sunday, storm chances return

Summer heat continued Saturday with the heat index hitting the triple digits once again in many cities Saturday afternoon.



Overnight we'll stay warm and muggy with lows only in the mid to upper 70s.



A cold front will bring a small chance for some thundershowers in the morning Sunday west but the better chances come in the afternoon and evening.



Some of those could become strong with large hail and gusty winds possible especially north and east of Sioux City.



Heavy rainfall is also a concern especially with the high amount of rainfall that has occurred in those areas recently.



After another hot and humid day Sunday we'll knock temperatures down to around 80 degrees Monday with more scattered thunderstorms possible especially east.



Tuesday looks dry before more storm chances come into the picture for Wednesday and Thursday.



We look to keep temperatures in the low 80s for the rest of the work week which will be a welcome change.



The weekend is looking dry at this point.