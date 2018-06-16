Bandits bounce Quad City in playoff opener

Darrian Miller scored five touchdowns as the Bandits beat Quad City on Saturday, 54-46.

Darrian Miller scored five touchdowns, the Bandits outscored Quad City 28-15 in the fourth quarter and Sioux City beat the Steamwheelers on Saturday, 54-46.

Miller scored every Bandits touchdown in the first half, but Quad City kept the pace. Quarterback EJ Hilliard accounted for all three Steamwheelers touchdowns in the first half (two passing, one rushing).

Sioux City got a safety early in the third, but a fumble recovered by Quad City's Joe Powell gave the Steamwheelers a 31-26 lead after three quarters.

But in the fourth quarter, Miller and wide receiver Andre London took the reigns for the Bandits. London caught a 13-yard touchdown from Liam Nadler, and added a rushing score. Miller scored two more times.

Hilliard threw two touchdowns in the final 33 seconds to keep Quad City within striking distance. Hilliard was 14-of-27 for 180 yards and four touchdowns.

Miller had 117 yards on the ground, as Sioux City out-rushed Quad City 131 yards to 58.

The Bandits move on to the North Conference finals, where they'll travel to Salina. The Liberty beat Bismarck on Saturday, 81-51.