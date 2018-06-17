Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle accident

A 70-year-old man is in the hospital with critical injuries, after a motorcycle accident this weekend.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to a single-vehicle accident on Business Hwy 75 North.

The accident occurred in the north bound lanes just south of Frelon Drive.

Officials say a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 70-year-old man, was north bound on Business Hwy 75.

Officials say it appears the rider of the motorcycle drifted off the road, and lost control.

Officials add the 70-year-old man was unable to regain control, and both him, and the motorcycle went to the ground.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail and the driver was thrown a short distance.

Officials say the rider was transported to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.