Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle accident

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

A 70-year-old man is in the hospital with critical injuries, after a motorcycle accident this weekend. 

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to a single-vehicle accident on Business Hwy 75 North.

The accident occurred in the north bound lanes just south of Frelon Drive.

Officials say a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 70-year-old man, was north bound on Business Hwy 75.

Officials say it appears the rider of the motorcycle drifted off the road, and lost control. 

Officials add the 70-year-old man was unable to regain control, and both him, and the motorcycle went to the ground.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail and the driver was thrown a short distance.

Officials say the rider was transported to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.