Explorers finish off sweep of Gary

Jay Baum was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Luis Mateo allowed just one run in a complete game and the Explorers beat Gary SouthShore on Sunday, 8-1.

Dexture McCall only had one hit, but knocked in three runs, as Sioux City completed the sweep. McCall's two-run double capped a four-run first inning for the Explorers. McCall's sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 7-1.

Luis Durango and Nate Samson each added three hits, and scored runs in that big first inning.

Meanwhile, Mateo was strong, striking out five while scattering seven hits. Gary's only run came in the bottom of the first, on a fielder's choice.

Jordan Edgerton and David Kerian each hit solo home runs for the Explorers (23-7).

The X's return to Sioux City Monday, starting a six-game homestand. The Explorers and Fargo-Moorhead begin a three-game set, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.