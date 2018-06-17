Strong storms roll through Sunday night, more possible Monday afternoon

Cloud cover helped keep temperatures a little cooler for about the western half of the area than they were on Saturday but the muggy air was still in place.



With a cold front moving into Siouxland scattered thunderstorms will be with us into the late evening hours.



Some of those could produce some gusty winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.



We should dry out early Monday before another round of thunderstorms kicks off Monday afternoon and evening.



The best chance for these will be south and east of Sioux City with gusty winds, large hail and heavy rainfall again possible.



Temperatures for most of the area will be in the low to mid 80s with warmer highs in our eastern counties.



For the rest of the week temps look to stay in the low 80s though the humidity won't be going too far.



We dry out Tuesday afternoon before more storm chances move in overnight.



We'll have off and on chances with us through Friday. With all of those storm chances we'll have to keep an eye out for flooding potential.