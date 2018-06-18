Earthquake in Japan leaves at least three dead, injures 165 people

A massive earthquake jolted Osaka Monday morning, leaving at least three dead and injuring about 165 people.

The six-point-one magnitude quake struck just before eight a.m. as many people were commuting to school and work.

It registered a six-minus on japan's seismic intensity scale of zero to seven.

The damage was concentrated in a largely residential area between Osaka and Kyoto.

Perhaps most tragically, a nine-year-old student was crushed by an eleven-foot wall on her way to school.

An 85-year-old man was crushed in his home by a bookshelf.

The third victim was an 80-year-old man who was also killed by falling debris.

The quake caused fires and ruptured water veins.

Electricity has been restored, but more than 100,000 homes are without gas.