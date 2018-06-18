Daughtry to perform at the Orpheum Theatre August 8

Daughtry has announced additional dates to their “Cage To Rattle” Tour, including a stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Wednesday, August 8.

Tickets priced $48.50, $58.50, and $68.50 will go on sale this Friday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. and are available online here, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office.

Daughtry has recently released their new single “Deep End”. The anthemic first single will be featured on the band’s forthcoming 5th studio album Cage To Rattle, set for release on July 27th via 19 Recordings/RCA Records and is available for pre-order now. For the newly announced dates in the US, every pair of tickets purchased online will include one physical CD copy of Cage To Rattle. Customers will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem their album.

Daughtry have released four studio albums, scored four No. 1 hits and garnered 4 GRAMMY nominations. Additionally, the band has sold over 8 million albums and 16 million singles, as well as selling out concerts around the globe. At radio, the band has also earned four No. 1 singles, including the mulit-format hit No. 1 song “It’s Not Over.” Daughtry's self-titled album was the fastest-selling rock debut in Soundscan history, and its follow up, Leave This Town, marked the quintet's second consecutive No. 1 album. The band’s third album, Break The Spell, was certified GOLD within four weeks of its release, and their last studio effort, Baptized, produced the certified GOLD single, “Waiting For Superman.”