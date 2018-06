The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a person wanted on multiple charges.

The patrol said an arrest warrant has been issued in Chase County for 30-year-old Kody G. Huff for the following offenses: first-degree assault, kidnapping, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kody Huff, please call the NSP tip line at (308) 535-8137.