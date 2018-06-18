Wayne police ask for help finding stolen speed trailer

Courtesy: Wayne Police Department
WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -
Wayne Police Department shared in a Facebook post they are asking for the public’s help in locating the Emerson Police Department speed trailer that was most recently set up down on East 4th Street by the softball and rugby complex in Wayne.
The trailer was stolen from this location sometime late evening Wednesday, June 13, or early morning Thursday, June 14.
They said if you have any information to please contact Wayne Police Department at (402)375-2626.