DNR responds to crash involving diesel spill in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release they are responding to a crash and diesel spill near Marsh Avenue and A-34 about four miles south of Little Rock in Lyon County.

They said fewer than 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from a semi’s fuel tank, which was punctured during the crash.

With the overnight heavy rains, the fuel has been carried into Whitney Creek, a tributary of Little Rock River and Rock River.

Boom and pads have been deployed, but the heavily flowing water is making a difficult to keep the fuel completely contained.

The DNR said they will continue to monitor the situation. 

