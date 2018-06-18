Storm Lake man leads police on foot chase following traffic stop - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake man leads police on foot chase following traffic stop

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

On Friday, Storm Lake police stopped 23-year-old Everardo Manriquez-Mendoza while he was driving on the 1500-block of East Lakeshore Drive. 

Manriquez-Mendoza had no driver's license and warrants issued for his arrest

He was apprehended by police after pulling into a parking lot and attempting to flee on foot. 

In addition to driving while barred, Manriquez-Mendoza also faces several drug charges from earlier in the year, including delivery of a controlled substance 

He is held in the Buena Vista County jail on a $12,000 bond. 

