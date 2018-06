No one was hurt following an ammonia leak at the Tyson Poultry plant, in Storm Lake, last night.

The Storm Lake Fire Department was called to the plant shortly after 11-30 p.m. last night.

Staff told authorities ammonia was leaking from a fitting on a chiller in the white meat room.

The plant was evacuated.

Staff isolated the leak and ventilated the building. Crews were on scene for two hours.

No environmental impact is expected.