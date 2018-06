A Storm Lake, Iowa, 16-year-old has been arrested after police say he sexually abused a 4-year-old.

Shortly after 11:00pm Saturday night, police were called to a home where a mother said she saw her 16-year old nephew sexually assault her daughter. The teen was taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree sexual abuse. He was later taken to the Youth Emergency Shelter in Cherokee.

The victim was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.