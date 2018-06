A Norfolk, Nebraska, man has been arrested after police say they found pot and meth inside his car.

63-year old Daryl Sutter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Norfolk Police responded to a report of a suspicious man at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

When they found Sutter inside his car, police say they could smell marijuana in the car and found drug paraphernalia, which tested positive for meth.